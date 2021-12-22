Ahmedabad police gives 35-minute window for bursting fire crackers on Christmas, New Year

The Ahmedabad City Police issued a notification order allowing a 35 minutes window for bursting of fire crackers in the city on the occasion of Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

According to police, a notification order was issued by Sanjay Srivastava, police commissioner, Ahmedabad city, on Tuesday night under Code of Criminal Procedure section 144 allowing time from 11:55 pm December 24 to 12:30 am December 25 for to burst fire crackers for Christmas celebrations and 11:55 pm December 31 to 12:30 am January 1 for New Year’s eve.

“Bursting of fire crackers will not be allowed near hospitals, educational institutes, fuel pumps, courts and religious places and in lanes, public roads and streets . Series crackers or ‘laris’, foreign made crackers, air/Chinese lanterns will be prohibited. Action will be taken against anyone found violating the order, under section 188 of Indian penal code for disobedience to order given by public servant,” read the order by Srivastava.