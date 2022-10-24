Burns, vehicular trauma cases spike in pre-Diwali in Gujarat

With Gujarat marking Diwali Monday, the state is already seeing a rise in emergency calls for burns and vehicular trauma accidents amid pre-festival celebrations, according to data by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), which manages ambulances in Gujarat.

On October 23, cases of vehicular trauma rose by nearly 50 per cent compared to regular days, while 16 cases of burns were reported instead of the average six cases reported on a regular day.

Compared to an average of 424 cases a day, 621 cases of vehicular trauma were reported across the state. At 74, Ahmedabad saw the highest cases of vehicular trauma Sunday taking up nearly 12 per cent of the state’s share. It also reported six cases of burns of the total 16 cases across the state. Sabarkantha reported another three cases of burns.

Overall, the non-vehicular trauma incidents such as fall, burns, physical assault, amputation and sexual assault saw a 22 per cent rise across the state Sunday.

GVK EMRI’s forecast based on previous years’ data suggests that it expects to see the highest spike in emergency cases on October 25 that marks the Hindu New Year.