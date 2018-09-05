Burglars break into SBI strong room, decamp with over Rs 1 crore

Police said that the burglar fled by exiting the strong room from the same ventilator. (For representational purpose) Police said that the burglar fled by exiting the strong room from the same ventilator. (For representational purpose)

Burglars broke into the strong room of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Amreli town and decamped with Rs 1.35 crore. The incident took place on Saturday, police said. The bank officials found out about the burglary after it opened on Tuesday, following two-day holiday — Sunday and Monday (Janmashtami). They found the safe at the strong room broken.

The bank reported the matter to Amreli district police and started counting the cash to ascertain the exact amount the burglars had decamped with. Late on Tuesday evening, police said the burglars had pulled off a heist of Rs 1,35,30,000.

“Counting of cash is still on and we are yet to know the exact amount of cash the thieves have stolen. But prima facie, it is more than Rs 1 crore,” Superintendent of Police of Amreli Nirlipt Rai told The Indian Express. The SP said that the burglars made their way to the strong room by breaking in from a small ventilator.

“This small ventilator opens into an abandoned building. Thieves removed the iron grill from the ventilator and one person entered the strong room to steal the cash,” Rai said.

Police said that the burglar fled by exiting the strong room from the same ventilator.

“The incident took place between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm on first of this month. But the bank officers came to know about it today (Tuesday) when the bank reopened,” the SP said, adding, the alarm system remained inactive as the thieves did not touch the doors of the strong room.

“This building was earlier used by Central Excise department but it had been abandoned later on. The modus operandi indicates that more than one person could be involved,” Rai added.

