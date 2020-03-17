Bureaucrats should not limit duty to executing political will: Kannan Gopinathan

Gopinathan quit as power and non-conventional energy secretary in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli in protest against the lockdown in Jammu & Kashmir. (File) Gopinathan quit as power and non-conventional energy secretary in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli in protest against the lockdown in Jammu & Kashmir. (File)

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned in protest against the lockdown in Jammu & Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, on Sunday said “bureaucrats should not limit their duty to just executing political will”.

Speaking on ‘Duties of a Bureaucrat in Indian Democracy’ at Ulgulan (Unending struggle), as part of a series of talks conducted in Ahmedabad by civil rights activists after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came into force, Gopinathan said “it becomes more dangerous if bureaucracy becomes the extended arm of politicians”.

Gopinathan, who quit as power and non-conventional energy secretary in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, spoke about the positive and negative aspects of bureaucrats in India. He emphasised the role of the executive in protecting the fundamental rights of the people and said, “It is the duty of the executive to protect the fundamental rights of an individual.”

He said, “A bureaucrat must not limit his/her moral consciousness and constitutional values, and he/she must always be mindful that we are dealing with our own people… A bureaucrat has to do two roles — to do good things and to stop wrong things… If bureaucrats are not prudent enough to stop wrong things, and merely follow orders without applying values, then it leads to banality of evil.”

Gopinathan noted that it had become difficult to protest nowadays, and said, “In a democracy, people should not be silent and indolent.”

