‘Bullied’, tenants from UP vacate Ahmedabad house; man held

Inspector V H Joshi of Krishnanagar police station, said, “The incident took place about a week ago. We haven't received an official complaint but Ganesh Vanzara was placed under preventive detention under BNSS 170.”

A Muslim family from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, living on rent in Krishnanagar area of Ahmedabad, vacated their house earlier this week allegedly after being bullied by a “Bajrang Dal member”, police said. After a purported video of the bullying went viral on social media, police detained the Bajrang Dal man, identified as Ganesh Vanzara, who was seen approaching a man seeking an ID from him.

PSI DJ Solanki, the Investigation Officer (IO) in the case, said Vanzara was seen in the video calling the man “Ali Khamenei’s (late Iranian leader) nephew and mentioning about ‘love jihad’. He said that the family had since vacated the rented house.