Bullet train work to be completed by 2026: Sushil Modi

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi Saturday said that the bullet train project connecting the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be completed by August 2026 as the change in governance in Maharashtra has “removed the obstacles” in land acquisition.

Modi, who was in Ahmedabad to “convey the important aspects” of the Union Budget presented on February 1, also said that the inflation rate in India had been on a steady decline as compared to the countries in the West.

Adding that a major allocation of the budget has been made for the Railways, Modi said that “it is nine times of that allocated in the budget of 2013-14”. The bullet train project, also called the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor project, is estimated to cost Rs 19,600 crore.

“The work has been going slowly because the work in Maharashtra had not commenced due to the obstacles created by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. But now, the land acquisition has been completed and the project will be ready by August 2026,” Modi said.

Explaining the significant outlay, Modi said that the Union Budget had a provision of Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure in infrastructure development and creation of assets, including four to six highways, expressways, 50 new airports as well as aerodromes across the country.

Adding that Rs 1,37,000 crore had been set aside to provide interest-free loans to the states and a capital of Rs 70,000 crore to construct 100 critical infrastructure projects of connectivity, the MP said that India has been successful in bringing down inflation rates.

“The infrastructure construction will automatically ensure job creation. The Narendra Modi government has been successful in bringing down the rate of inflation as compared to countries such as the US, the UK, and other European nations, which are facing the highest inflation in 40 years. That is why there have been no street protests in India,” Modi said.

The prices of food, fuel, and fertilisers, the BJP leader said, are governed by international issues and India continues to import significant quantities of dal, 40 per cent of edible oil as well as urea from other countries.

Refuting the allegations that the government had decided to make diamonds cheaper while increasing the price of food, Modi said that the focus is on lab-grown diamonds as Surat is the hub of diamond polishing.

“These diamonds are currently imported from mines but the mines are fast getting depleted. So, IIT Madras has been awarded a grant of Rs 242 crore to conduct research on the prospects of lab-grown diamonds,” he said while mentioning that the customs duty on imported imitation jewellery will be increased to encourage local markets.

The BJP MP said that the government has decided to add 157 new medical colleges and a nursing college in each new medical college.

Replying to the Congress’ claim that this would be the last budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government hinting at an ensuing defeat in the upcoming General Elections in 2024, Modi said, “Just because they (Congress) have completed the ‘padayatra’ they should not harbour misconceptions that they will present a budget in the country. All budgets after the Lok Sabha polls will also be presented by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government”.