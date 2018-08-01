Bullet train project: Kheda farmers threaten to uproot land pillars if not paid adequate compensation

Coloured poles, carrying NHSRCL markings, have been installed on farmlands to be acquired for bullet train project. Coloured poles, carrying NHSRCL markings, have been installed on farmlands to be acquired for bullet train project.

About 15 paddy farmers of Mahij village in Kheda district on Tuesday submitted a formal application to the state government officials opposing the move for acquisition of their farmlands for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train project. The main grievance of the farmers is related to the quantum of compensation.

“The farmers said that they are not afraid of uprooting the concrete pillars, that have been laid in our farms by the officials to mark the area for the train corridor, if adequate compensation is not promised,” said Mehul Patel, an official from the Mahij Sarpanch office, who was present at the meeting between the farmers and the officials.

Farmers in the village, that is part of Mehmedabad taluka of Kheda district, are set to lose about five hectares of land.

According to the application, the farmers have said that their village falls under the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) as it borders Ahmedabad district, but they have refused to accept the current compensation, which is two times the jantri for urban areas. Jantri is a ready reckoner fixed by the state government for land valuation.

“The farmers have said that they need four times the compensation that is being given to farmers in rural areas. As per the existing Jantri rates, the cost of one bigha of land is just Rs 4.5 lakh in our village. However, the market rates range between Rs 20-50 lakh for a bigha. The farmers have given an application opposing the land acquisition in it’s present form,” Patel said.

In their application the farmers have also stated that before the formal land acquisition process begins they want a “written assurance” that they will be given right to passage to the portions of land that will be divided by the bullet train corridor.

The farmers also demanded that they should be allowed to sell off the land which will be divided once the train corridor is built. “If these demands are not met, we are opposed to the land acquisition,” the application stated.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App