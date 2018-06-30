Bullet train project: Fifth petition in Gujarat High Court against land acquisition

This is the fifth petition by affected farmers against land acquisition for the bullet train project. (Representational) This is the fifth petition by affected farmers against land acquisition for the bullet train project. (Representational)

A fresh petition has been filed in the Gujarat High Court, challenging the legality of an amendment made by the state government in the land acquisition law that deals with compensation to the project-affected people. The petition has been moved by a Surat-based farmer, whose land is supposed to be acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy, asked the additional public prosecutor to “take instruction from the government”, and adjourned the matter to Tuesday.

This is the fifth petition by affected farmers against land acquisition for the bullet train project. According to the latest petition, the amendment giving power to state to “exempt any project from conducting social impact assessment, consent clause in the name of “public interest” is “arbitrary and unconstitutional”. The “very nucleus” of the Centre’s land law was to protect the interests of those whose land is being acquired, the plea stated.

