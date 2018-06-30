Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
Sanju
  • Bullet train project: Fifth petition in Gujarat High Court against land acquisition

Bullet train project: Fifth petition in Gujarat High Court against land acquisition

The petition has been moved by a Surat-based farmer, whose land is supposed to be acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: June 30, 2018 5:55:59 am
gujarat bullet train, gujarat farmers protest, mumbai ahmedabad bullet train, bullet train land acquisition, bullet train land acquisition hurdles, gujarat bullet train land acquisition, surat farmers protests This is the fifth petition by affected farmers against land acquisition for the bullet train project. (Representational)
Related News

A fresh petition has been filed in the Gujarat High Court, challenging the legality of an amendment made by the state government in the land acquisition law that deals with compensation to the project-affected people. The petition has been moved by a Surat-based farmer, whose land is supposed to be acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy, asked the additional public prosecutor to “take instruction from the government”, and adjourned the matter to Tuesday.

This is the fifth petition by affected farmers against land acquisition for the bullet train project. According to the latest petition, the amendment giving power to state to “exempt any project from conducting social impact assessment, consent clause in the name of “public interest” is “arbitrary and unconstitutional”. The “very nucleus” of the Centre’s land law was to protect the interests of those whose land is being acquired, the plea stated.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement