Bullet Train Project: 5 more farmers ready to give their land, says Surat Dy Collector

Five farmers of three villages in Surat district have offered to give their land for the bullet train project, said Deputy Collector and Land Acquisition Officer J P Mayatra on Saturday. This comes two days after 27 farmers in the district offered their land for the project for a compensation of over Rs 23 crore.

Among the five farmers, two are from Goja and Vaktana villages, and one from Bonanad village. They contacted the district Inspector of Land Record Department on Saturday and expressed their willingness to give away their lands, said Mayatra.

A total of 7,039 sqm of land will be acquired from them.

“We have collected the documents and are verifying it with our records. We have also completed spot verification of the land. On Monday, we have called the farmers in order to pay them compensation amount. The amount is commensurate with the market value of land,” the Land Acquisition Officer told The Sunday Express.

Surat District Collector Dr Dhaval Patel said, “We have completed land measurement in around 16 villages, and today (Saturday) land measurement in two more villages, Mohini and Timberva, was done.”

Reacting to the development, the Gujarat unit of Khedut Samaj, which has been opposing the land acquisition, said that it was not surprised as farmers of Goja, Bonanad, Vaktana, Antroli and a few other villages had withdrawn their support from the farmers’ agitation.

“We knew the government will take advantage of the situation and start giving them the compensation amount. There are 192 villages through which the bullet train will pass and farmers of a few villages of Surat, one village in Vadodara and one in Bharuch have shown their willingness to give their land for the project,” said Jayesh Patel, president of the Gujarat unit of Khedut Samaj. “We are planning to carry out awareness drives in coming days to tell the farmers not to give away their land as the matter is pending in the Gujarat High Court and they will get good compensation soon. The farmers who had given away their lands for the project will regret their decision in the coming days,” he added.