Bullet train project: 40 new pleas filed in HC by farmers challenging land acquisition process

Land acquired for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction. (Representational image) Land acquired for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction. (Representational image)

As many as 40 new petitions were filed in the Gujarat High Court by farmers on Monday challenging the land acquisition process for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This comes a day after four main petitioners “conveyed” to their lawyers about withdrawing the petitions, challenging the acquisition process.

The petitions were listed for hearing but due to unavailability of Chief Justice R Subhas Reddy, the petitions were placed in the division bench led by Justice Akil Kureshi, who adjourned the hearing till Thursday.

The petitioners’ lawyers said that they were told by the four main petitioners led by Pravin Mehta that they were withdrawing the petition. The lawyers said that two of them had also held a press conference in Surat on Sunday.

These petitioners had first approached the court against the land acquisition process on the ground that the land is being acquired by the state government instead of the central government. Besides, they have contended that land rates have not been revised and provision of social impact assessment has also been done away with in the process.

“As against that withdrawal, 40 more petitions were filed by the affected farmers, and the Gujarat Khedut Samaj intends to file 200 petitions by the weekend covering more than 150 affected villages,” Anand Yagnik, the lawyer of the petitioners, told PTI.

A majority of the petitioners are from north Gujarat including Navsari, Surat and Valsad districts. Earlier last month, 1,000 farmers had submitted individual affidavits in the High Court against the land acquisition process.

The state government, in its reply, had said since the width of the land to be acquired for the project is just 17.5 metres, the resettlement issues are minimal. On September 24, the Ministry of Rural Development, New Delhi had filed an affidavit in the High Court, stating that “the proper authority for acquiring land is the state government and the ministry has nothing to do with it.”

The bullet train project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in September last year. The bullet train will run at a speed of 320-350 kmph. There will be 12 stations across the 500-km stretch.

(With PTI)

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App