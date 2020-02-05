Bullet train project: It is for whole country, not just Gujarat & Maharashtra, says Deputy CM

“Bullet train project is necessary to save time,” says Gujarat’s Deputy CM. (Express Photo) “Bullet train project is necessary to save time,” says Gujarat’s Deputy CM. (Express Photo)

Reacting to Mahrashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerary’s statements regarding the viability of Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Tuesday said that it is a national project which is not only in the interest of Gujarat and Maharashtra, but also of the whole country.

Speaking to reporters, Patel said, “I have read in newspaper where he (Uddhav Thackeray) stated that he will study what is the requirement of the bullet train for Maharashtra and Mumbai as well as the financial burden of the same on Maharashtra government’s economic position… As we all know, the bullet (train) project connecting Ahmedabad with Mumbai is country’s first high-speed bullet train project. It is being implemented completely in cooperation with the government of Japan on loan at negligible interest rate.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation. After that the project progressed a lot in Gujarat and Maharashtra. This is not a project of any state, but it is a project of the country,” Patel said adding that Mumbai is the largest city of the country visited by several people from within the country as well as abroad, and the bullet train project is necessary to save time. It will also reduce the burden on Indian Railways, he said.

The Deputy CM further added that in the Union budget, the government has proposed a high-speed railway between Madras (Chennai) and Bangalore. At the same time, work is on to implement high-speed rail connectivity between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. “The Indian Railways has also started implementing high-speed rail projects,” Patel said.

“Uddhav Thackeray ji must study and he will realise that this is not a project of Gujarat or Maharashtra, but this is a national project of the country… It is even more useful for Gujarat and Mumbai. And we believe that it is in the interest of both Gujarat and Maharashtra that the project moves forward,” he added.

