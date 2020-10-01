Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train, express highway projects: Chudasama, Patel to look into land acquisition

The meeting was also attended by BJP MLAs from South Gujarat such as Naresh Patel, Mukesh Patel and Piyush Desai, along with Navsari MP and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil. (Representational)

For the speedy disposal of farmers’ issues related to the acquisition of land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai expressway projects, the Gujarat government has formed a committee of three senior ministers to look into the matter and make recommendations. These include Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel and Forest and Environment Minister Ganpat Vasava.

The committee was formed around a week ago, Vasava told mediapersons in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

He said, “A committee of three ministers has been formed for the speedy disposal of land issues related to the bullet train and express highway… A team has been formed which consists of three senior ministers, the chief secretary and the revenue secretary. The committee has been working in the direction of farmers getting appropriate compensation in the land acquisition process for bullet train and express highway projects in Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Valsad (districts). In the coming days, the state government will complete the land acquisition process expeditiously.”

“Farmers of South Gujarat are with the development of the country… being done by (Prime Minister) Narendrabhai (Modi) and (Chief Minister) Vijaybhai (Rupani). It is also necessary that farmers get appropriate and affordable rates (for land) and therefore, the committee has been formed to remove discrepancies in the jantri (ready reckoner of land prices in different parts of the state),” Vasava said. The committee will study the jantri rates and make suggestions that will ensure that the farmers get satisfactory rates and are happy, he added.

Vasava further said that the committee, on Wednesday, heard representatives of farmers over the issue and will submit its report to the state government soon.

The meeting was also attended by BJP MLAs from South Gujarat such as Naresh Patel, Mukesh Patel and Piyush Desai, along with Navsari MP and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil.

