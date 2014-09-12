Bullet fired at Surat trader was meant for Fatta: Babloo

Underworld gangster Babloo Srivastava has reportedly admitted to have played the main role in the attempted murder of a Surat-based real estate businessman, Amjad Dalal, in March this year.

He is presently on 10 days remand under the Surat Crime Branch.

Babloo has also reportedly confessed that the firing on Dalal was a case of mistaken identity as it was originally aimed at Afroz Fatta. Following his admission, a police team left for Motihari district in Uttar Pradesh to arrest two sharp shooters who shot at Dalal.

Sources in Surat Crime Branch said that during his interrogation,

Babloo had disclosed that the firing on Dalal was originally meant for Afroz Fatta, but the shooters mistook Dalal as Fatta.

Babloo has confessed to have ordered the killing of Fatta after Sunil Kothari, a noted businessman from Mumbai, gave him the contract to kill Fatta following a dispute over a real estate deal.

Babloo disclosed that one of his close aides, Montu alias Visheshwar Mishra, was taking care of Kothari’s properties in Mumbai. Montu was reportedly also dealing in disputed land cases in Mumbai at that time.

Babloo has admitted that he had sent Montu to Mumbai to help Kothari sort out his land disputes in 2010.

Police sources said that Kothari and Fatta were partners in the real estate business in Mumbai. However, their relations became sore following a dispute and they eventually parted ways. Their dispute over real estate continued.

Police sources said that the contract killing of Fatta was allegedly given by Kothari to Babloo and later to Montu.

Kothari also allegedly agreed to pay Rs 50 lakh for this. Ultimately, Kothari allegedly paid some amount for the killing to Montu.

He also provided him with identification details like Fatta’s photograph and addresses of his office and residence.

On March 28, two sharp shooters identified as Afzal and Sameer, both residents of Lucknow, fired on Amjad Dalal, mistaking him to be Fatta and then fled to Mumbai.

Police sources said that the next day, Montu learned that it was the wrong person who had been shot at while Fatta was still alive.

Dalal had sustained a bullet injury in the stomach but survived.

So far, Surat police have arrested four persons in the case; Roshan Marwadi, Suresh Bansal – both residents of Surat – Montu and Babloo.

Marwadi and Bansal are accused of providing logistic support to the two sharp shooters who fired at Amjad Dalal.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App