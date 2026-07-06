Built at Rs 175 crore, urban Gujarat’s first cable bridge now in operation

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Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed cable-stayed flyover bridge at Bhat Crossroads on the Gandhinagar–Ahmedabad Airport Road.
Built at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore, the 1.48-km-long cable-stayed flyover bridge is the first of its kind in an urban area of the state.
The new bridge is a result of a joint effort by the state government’s Roads and Buildings Department and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), with each agency contributing 50 per cent of the project cost.
The chief minister also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the expansion of a six-lane bridge over the Narmada Main Canal between Koba Circle and Bhat Circle on the Gandhinagar–Ahmedabad corridor. This initiative is a part of the Rs 48-crore project, which will see new three-lane bridges coming up on either side of the existing bridge, thereby making the infrastructure a 12-lane facility.
The initiative was mooted to ensure seamless traffic flow on the corridor.
The Gandhinagar–Koba–Airport Road and the SP Ring Road witness an estimated daily traffic volume of over 1.93 lakh vehicles, the state government stated.
As Bhat Circle is a major junction on the Gandhinagar–Airport Road, it experiences frequent traffic congestion.
With the new cable-stayed bridge now operational, the traffic on the SP Ring Road will pass beneath it.
Additionally, dedicated service roads with three lanes on each side, totalling six lanes, have been constructed to ensure smoother traffic movement towards the SP Ring Road, Vadodara, and Surat.
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