Built at Rs 175 crore, urban Gujarat’s first cable bridge now in operation

The initiative was mooted to ensure seamless traffic flow on the corridor. (Credit:@Bhupendrapbjp)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed cable-stayed flyover bridge at Bhat Crossroads on the Gandhinagar–Ahmedabad Airport Road.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore, the 1.48-km-long cable-stayed flyover bridge is the first of its kind in an urban area of the state.

The new bridge is a result of a joint effort by the state government’s Roads and Buildings Department and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), with each agency contributing 50 per cent of the project cost.

Credit: @Bhupendrapbjp Credit: @Bhupendrapbjp

The chief minister also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the expansion of a six-lane bridge over the Narmada Main Canal between Koba Circle and Bhat Circle on the Gandhinagar–Ahmedabad corridor. This initiative is a part of the Rs 48-crore project, which will see new three-lane bridges coming up on either side of the existing bridge, thereby making the infrastructure a 12-lane facility.