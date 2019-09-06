Building collapses in Ahmedabad; 3 killed

Three persons died and eight others were injured when a 70-year-old three-story building collapsed in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad Thursday afternoon.

As the rescue teams feared that some occupants were still trapped under the debris of the building, the fire brigade along with policemen were still engaged in sifting through the rubble in search of survivors till the time of filing of this report.

“At the time of the accident, around 13-14 people were there inside the building. Fire brigade and police teams pulled out 11 people from under the debris out of which three were declared brought dead at the hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the LG Hospital. We fear that the rest are still trapped under the debris,” said N L Desai, Assistant Commissioner of Police, I-division, Ahmedabad.

As many as 20 firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. The incident took place in Banglawali Chali society near Amraiwadi Torrent House in Amraiwadi area around 2 pm. Soon after the building collapsed, local people rushed to the spot and tried to rescue those trapped under it.

The deceased have been identified as Vimla Suri (75), Asha Ben (36) and Jaydev Suri (85), all inhabitants of the building. Those who were injured include two girl children, aged one-and-a-half-years and eight-years.

A fire brigade officer told The Indian Express that the overbearing presence of bystanders was causing a lot of problems for the rescue teams. “Many bystanders are climbing on the debris which is a risk for those trapped underneath it. Also, the officers are trying to listen to any call for help made by the trapped persons but the crowd is making it difficult,” said the official. J S Prajapati, deputy commissioner who also holds the estate portfolio in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corpora-tion, said, “The building was nearly 70 years old. We had not received any complaint against it and hence no notice was issued by the AMC. It looked fairly well maintained from the outside.”

Mukesh Patel, in-charge deputy estate officer of east zone, said, “Though the building looked well-maintained from outside, it wasn’t taken care of from the inside. There were wooden structures which were covered with mud. The building collapsed due to water seepage, ultimately breaking off the wooden support. Seven to eight families were living on rent in that building.”

“In light of this incident, we will be strictly inspecting the buildings in that area now,” Prajapati added.