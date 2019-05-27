Builders alone can’t be blamed, owners & officials too must be questioned: CREDAI chairman

In the wake of the fire tragedy in Surat where 22 students of a coaching centre died, Jaxay Shah, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) — a body of private real-estate developers — and Managing Director of Ahmedabad-based Savvy Group speaks to The India Express about the responsibility of builders, local bodies and occupants in such incidents.

With the names of two real-estate builders surfacing in the FIR, the role of real-estate developers in ensuring the safety of buildings is under scrutiny. What is the role of CREDAI and what measures do developers take to construct and maintain fire-safe buildings?

I do not know about the FIR, but I want to ask why are real-estate developers made soft targets. If a new or an under-construction building collapses, the builder should be held responsible and booked. What role does a builder have 20 years after the completion and handing over of the building. We should not be made scapegoats every time. I still remember the way builders were booked after the (Kutch) earthquake (in 2001). What happened? Only their families and kids ended up harried. Recently, Chennai got flooded and builders were blamed for creating a concrete jungle. I am not trying to blame or save anyone. Those guilty should be punished. But we should not be judgmental about builders. The questions that needs to be asked is who did the construction upstairs (on the fourth floor). Was it the builder or the owner? We need to see who gave the Building-Use permission (or BU) and when was it given? What was the situation of the building when the BU was given? How old is the building? Everyone needs to understand that builders are not thieves.

The commercial complex in Surat is said to have been regularised on payment of an “impact fee” as per The Gujarat Regularisation of Unauthorised Development Act 2011? Do you think some changes should be brought about in this law?

Urban local bodies are in charge of rules and regulations. I do not want to speculate on the changes that can be brought about. It is a matter that needs introspection. Under this law, the officials from the local bodies give permission only after on-the-spot inspections. But what if the occupant makes changes after the permission to regularise has been given by the officials? Before changing the law, even the occupant will have to accept certain responsibilities. The responsibility of the builder is limited to handing over a structurally safe building that is as per the existing laws.

How easy or difficult is it to get a fire-safety clearance for builders in Gujarat? What needs to be done to get this clearance for commercial structures?

The fire safety checks are thoroughly done. I do not think these permissions can be fiddled with. Leave alone fire-safety, we do not get the building use permission if our plantations or our parking is not in place.

What should be the role of local bodies in ensuring that commercial structures are safe? Are the present systems enough, especially with regard to fire safety?

The safety of occupants should be kept first in mind. What were the other occupants in the building doing when the structural changes were made? Why nobody raised an objection or alarm then? In many developed countries, if you need to make the smallest of changes inside your home or shop, the builder’s permission needs to be taken. Is that the case here? What can the builder do if the occupant makes alterations after possession is given? There should be some guidelines where even the occupant is held responsible.

Do you think that accidents in such illegal structures bring a bad name to the real-estate sector? What can be role of bodies like CREDAI in ensuring that people who build unsafe structures are exposed?

Mass awareness needs to be created among occupants about the do’s and don’ts with regard to a building. The developers are governed by rules including RERA (Real Estate Regulation and Development Act), but what about the awareness of the occupants. We as CREDAI are ready to run programmes to create mass awareness among people.