Builder Dhiru Gohel is Junagadh city mayor

Days after he won his first election, builder Dhiru Gohel was elected the new mayor of Junagadh city on Thursday. He takes over from outgoing Mayor Adhyashakti Majmudar after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) by winning the recent election to the civic body.

Gohel’s name was announced at the BJP coordination committee of Junagadh in the city minutes before the general board meeting of JMC and presided over by Nitin Bhardwaj and Gordhan Zadaphia, both BJP in-charges for the JMC election. Later on, the formality of Gohel’s election as mayor was completed at a meeting of a 60-member general board of the JMC.

In the general election to JMC last month, the BJP won 54 seats while the main opposition party Congress was reduced to just one seat, and the Nationalist Congress Party won four seats.

Election to one seat was postponed as there were no candidates in the fray.

A close associate of former Junagadh MP and minister Mohan Patel, Gohel contested his first election last month when the BJP fielded him from Ward No 9. On July 23, he was declared the winner and a week later he has been elected mayor of the city.

“He was a well-wisher of the BJP but was not a registered member of our party,” President of Junagadh City unit of the BJP Shashikant Bhimani told The Indian Express. “However, he has an image of a gentleman and hails from the OBC Kadiya community. Our party was looking for a face from the OBC community, as the mayoral post this time is reserved for that category and Gohel was an ideal choice.”

Gohel has also served on the board of trustees of the Swaminarayan temple in Junagadh and is also a trustee of the Swaminarayan temple in Jetpur town of neighbouring Rajkot district. In addition, he is also the president of the Gurjar Kshatriya Kadiya Samaj, an association of the Kadiya community in Junagadh and the vice-president of the Akhil Gujarat Prajapati Sangh, a state-level body of the community. Gohel also serves as the president of the association of builders of Junagadh city. He looks after the affairs of a few educational institutions run by the community, too.

While Gohel had been considered a front-runner for the mayoral post since the time BJP allotted him a ticket, there were surprise picks for other posts. Himanshu Pandya was elected deputy mayor and Rakesh Dhuleshia was elected chairman of the standing committee of the JMC, as the party overlooked former MLA and mayor Mahendra Mashru and other senior leaders such as Bhimani, Sanjay Koradiya and Girish Kotecha

“But we have made all of them members of the standing committee,” a BJP leader privy to the selection process said. “They will guide (Deputy Mayor) Dhuleshia. We have picked an experienced person for the mayoral post while giving the youth the rest of the important posts. We shall accommodate women members in other committees of the civic body.”

Rakesh Dhuleshia is distant cousin of senior Junagadh BJP leader and former standing committee chairman Nilesh Dhuleshia and is also a builder by profession. Pandya is associated with the cable service distribution business, while Mashru, Kotecha and Bhimani are involved in real estate.