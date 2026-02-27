Budget session of Gujarat Assembly: Vaghani counters ‘mounting debt’ charge of Congress with data of Opp-ruled states

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani on Thursday accused the Opposition Congress of “misleading the public” on the debt of Gujarat pointing out that the state’s debt-to-GSDP ratio is as low as 18.2 per cent, much lower than the prescribed 27 per cent.

He was speaking during the general debate on the budget for the year 2026-27 in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The Congress had earlier targeted the ruling BJP on the “mounting debt” of the state.

“Whenever it comes to debt, the Congress misleads the public. Huge capital is needed for major projects like highways, bridges, Narmada dams and hospitals. In the year 2001-02, the size of the state budget was only Rs 36,000 crore, which has increased by 1100 per cent to Rs 4,08,053 crore today. Similarly, the per capita income of the state has also increased from Rs 19,713 to Rs 3,01,000, which is 60 per cent more than the national average. Today, Gujarat’s contribution to the country’s GDP is 8.2 per cent,” the minister, who is also state government spokesperson, said.