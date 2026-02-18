Budget Session | 76 of 107 mining leases in Bhemal operational, 31 closed: Minister in Gujarat Assembly  

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Out of the total 107 leases for mining allotted in Bhemal and its surrounding rural areas of Danta taluka of Banaskantha district, 76 are operational and 31 ATR (Any Time Royalty) leases have been closed, Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
In response to a question regarding quarries (black traps) in Bhemal and its surrounding areas of Danta taluka, Patel said, “There is not a single quarry (black trap) in these areas.” There are leases for building stone minerals in Bhemal and its surrounding rural areas, but not for quarry (black trap) minerals, he said.
As per the Gujarat mining regulations, the ATR leases are a form of short-term or flexible mining arrangement for minor minerals such as building stone or sand. Unlike long-term leases, these allow operators to pay royalty on per-trip or per-tonne basis to manage supply and compliance. Over a period of time, many such leases have been closed due to environmental or regulatory violations, the minister said. He also said that two granite and 74 building stone mines are operational in Danta taluka.
“One lease of granite has been closed due to non-submission of the mining plan and five leases of building stone have been closed due to non-payment of dues. Two leases of building stone, which are located within one kilometer of Balaram-Ambaji Wildlife Sanctuary, 16 leases which have or have not submitted state level Environment Clearance (EC) and six leases which have not submitted the environment clearance certificate have been closed. Another lease has been closed after rejection of EC. Thus a total of 31 leases have been closed,” the minister said.
Explaining the difference between quarry (blacktrap) and building stone, the minister said the stone formed from lava (magma) after it comes out of earth is called Deccantrap or Basalt, which is also known as blacktrap. However, building stone is a natural rock mainly classified into three types. Building stone is used for construction of houses, roads, temples. “Building stone is dark black or gray in colour and its structure is very hard and compact. It has the ability to withstand high pressure. Blacktrap is used less as a direct stone, but more as an ‘aggregate’ by breaking it”
The 1,212.19 meter railway over bridge on Palanpur-Laxmipura road in Banaskantha district will benefit nearly 1.41 lakh citizens of Palanpur city, said Minister Rushikesh Patel on behalf of the Roads and Housing Department while replying to a question asked in the Legislative Assembly Tuesday. Giving details in the House, he said that Rs 46 crore has been approved for a modern railway over bridge in Palanpur. The land acquisition work has been completed and the land possession work is in progress, which will be completed soon. The minister said that the railway over bridge, once completed, will save time and fuel for the drivers and will make transportation easier.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Legendary Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. He reportedly underwent a surgery and has been kept on a ventilator. Soon after his hospitalisation, almost all members of the Khan family rushed to the hospital, including his eldest son Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, and son Arbaaz Khan.