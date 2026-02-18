Budget Session | 76 of 107 mining leases in Bhemal operational, 31 closed: Minister in Gujarat Assembly  

Out of the total 107 leases for mining allotted in Bhemal and its surrounding rural areas of Danta taluka of Banaskantha district, 76 are operational and 31 ATR (Any Time Royalty) leases have been closed, Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In response to a question regarding quarries (black traps) in Bhemal and its surrounding areas of Danta taluka, Patel said, “There is not a single quarry (black trap) in these areas.” There are leases for building stone minerals in Bhemal and its surrounding rural areas, but not for quarry (black trap) minerals, he said.

As per the Gujarat mining regulations, the ATR leases are a form of short-term or flexible mining arrangement for minor minerals such as building stone or sand. Unlike long-term leases, these allow operators to pay royalty on per-trip or per-tonne basis to manage supply and compliance. Over a period of time, many such leases have been closed due to environmental or regulatory violations, the minister said. He also said that two granite and 74 building stone mines are operational in Danta taluka.