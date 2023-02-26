Budget push for Science City, to develop space manufacturing centre

In its first budget after retaining power in the December Assembly elections, the Bhupendra Patel government has set aside Rs 2,193 crore—a whopping 227 per cent rise compared to last year’s Rs 670 crore—for science and technology. Around Rs 184 crore of the total allocation in the 2023-24 budget is provisioned towards the capital expenditure to the Gujarat Council of Science City, including a plan to set aside Rs 12 crore for a ‘space manufacturing cluster’.

The space manufacturing cluster will be developed in association with Indian Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), ISRO’s Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad. “It is aimed at promoting manufacturing companies and start-ups manufacturing for space-related technologies. The details of priority areas are yet to be worked out in association with IN-SPACe and Space Applications Centre (SAC). It aims to groom the private sector players and orient them,” said an adviser to the Gujarat Council of Science and Technology, who is also associated with the Science City.

Science City in Ahmedabad, which added an aquatic gallery, a robotics gallery and a nature park in 2021 as part of its phase-II developments, at a construction, operation and maintenance cost of Rs 387 crore (for the aquatic gallery and robotics gallery), is also due to see more additions.

According to the budget document this year, Rs 22 crore has also been allocated for the development of aviation and defence gallery as part of GCSC’s total Rs 184 crore allocation. Another Rs 10 crore has been provisioned for the development of a “vertical IT and science park” at Science City.

The Socio-Economic Review report of Gujarat for the financial year 2022-23 noted that the astronomy and space gallery was “shaping up to be a future attraction” and will house a hybrid planetarium with 173 seats and various exhibits. “There will be a telescope with a 40-inch aperture for sky viewing. It will also be equipped with 2 unique and innovative galleries, namely Human & Biological Science Gallery and The Shipping & Navigation Gallery.

“About 1,500-2,000 visitors visit Science City daily. In the past 20 years, October-2022 saw the highest number of visitors at 1,67,929 and a maximum of 18,628 visitors on a single day,” the report says.

Notably, in last year’s budget, Rs 45 crore was proposed to develop a ‘human and biological science gallery’ at the Science City.

Meanwhile, among other new items in the DST budget is the development of a pre-clinical, BSL-3 Lab and brown field facility at Savli, Vadodara, for which Rs 1 crore has been provisioned.