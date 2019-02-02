‘Budget gave direction to development, farmers, middle class most benefitted’

President of Federation of Gujarat Industries (FGI) Nitin Mankad on Friday said that though it is a populist budget, it gave direction to development.

“Though it is an interim budget, the Finance Minister has covered the entire gamut of all the sectors and the various projects that the government is pursuing or wishes to pursue in the next five or 10 years. As far as industries are concerned, there is nothing major but one benefit of reduction in corporate tax as well as some provisions for the MSMEs are good but the middle class and the agricultural sector will be benefited the most,” he said.

“I think this is very essential because agricultural sector, water, employment and health services are the four major areas, which any government should pursue for which some direction is visible. Corporate tax going down will be great help. India had the highest slab in corporate tax across the world, because 30 per cent plus dividend tax if you add both together it was coming to almost 40 per cent. Now that it has been reduced by 5 per cent, it will boost production and help industries compete in the world market. After 1992, when Manmohan Singh submitted his budget, probably this is the best budget,” Mankad said.

Nitesh Patel, Secretary General, Federation of Gujarat Industries (FGI), said: “The budget is actually the figures and facts of the previous year and the propositions of the ensuing year. So today’s budget shows the targets that were achieved despite the tremendous effort in rolling out GST. The government achieved the target and went beyond it. Instead of 6 lakh crores of tax collection, the government could achieve 1 lakh crore out of one month, so that is over 12 lakh crores of tax collection. I think with this confidence, the government has put forth that the surpluses would be equally distributed among various segments. The corporate tax has gone down from 30 per cent to 25 per cent. This will benefit industries and the MSME sector.”