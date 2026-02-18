His 4th Budget in a row: Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, soft-spoken leader steering state’s growth trajectory

From the time he was inducted into the Gujarat Cabinet as finance minister under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s first tenure in September 2021, Kanubhai Desai presented his fourth budget on Wednesday.

The first was in March 2022, within barely six months of the dramatic induction of the new ministry under Patel following the abrupt exit of the team led by former CM, the late Vijay Rupani.

The soft-spoken Desai has represented the Pardi seat in Valsad district since 2012 as a BJP MLA and has worked as an executive in UPL Limited (formerly United Phosphorus Ltd), an agrochemical manufacturer. Desai started out as a general manager in the Vapi office of the firm, rising to the post of vice president. He handled administration, liaisoning, legal and corporate social responsibility, till he resigned after becoming a minister.