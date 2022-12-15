scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

45 convert to Buddhism in Gujarat alleging rise in anti-Dalit violence in the country

The converts, belonging to Mahisagar, Kheda and Panchmahal districts, say they had applied to the collectorates but received no response.

The group of Dalits will convert to Buddhism at an event on Sunday. (AP photo/Representational)The group of Dalits will convert to Buddhism at an event on Thursday. (AP photo/Representational)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Forty-five Dalits have embraced Buddhism in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district alleging that atrocities against scheduled caste communities are growing in the country. They also cited the death of a schoolboy in Rajasthan’s Jalore city months ago.

Raju Chauhan, who was one of the people who converted to Buddhism on December 11 at the Garden Palace Hotel at Balasinor, told The Indian Express, “We converted because the religion we were born into (Hinduism) does not consider us as humans. There are so many atrocities that you hear about almost every day. We cannot grow a moustache…we cannot ride a horse (during weddings). If we do so, we are killed. Even a child who dares to touch a pot of drinking water is beaten up by a teacher…like what happened with Indra Meghval, a student in Jalore, a few months ago.”

Chauhan said the Rajasthan boy’s father and uncle were threatened and beaten up a few days ago, adding that the uncle was admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur and critical.

“They can worship a cow and drink its urine, but a human belonging to a certain community cannot touch them. Or else they get ‘polluted’. So, influenced by the Panchsheel principles, we converted to a religion that considers and treats all humans equally,” said Chauhan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

All the 45 people, some of whom belong to Kheda and Panchmahal districts, had applied to their collectorates but received no response, according to Chauhan.

C V Lata, resident additional collector of Mahisagar district, said that about 29 applications for religious conversion had been received during the recent Assembly elections. “But such applications are approved only after getting the collector’s opinion and after verifying whether or not the conversion is a forced one,” Lata said.

Lata said the applications were being processed. “We do not have any information on mass conversions, but the applications did come,” the official said, adding that all the 29 applications had been filed by those belonging to scheduled castes. Of these, 21 were from Balasinor, one from Virpur taluka and seven from Lunawada of Mahisagar district.

Advertisement

“There was no pressure on us to convert. We did it willingly, in the presence of Bhante Pragnaratna, who is a Buddhist guru from Porbandar,” said Chauhan.

According to the local intelligence unit of the Balasinor police, Ramesh Banker, chairman of the Buddhist Academy in Ahmedabad, and V D Parmar, head of a Buddhist organisation in Godhra, were also present at the conversion ceremony.

Mahipalsinh Chudasma, resident additional collector of Panchmahal district, told The Indian Express that he had heard that some of the converts hailed from the district.

Advertisement

“Such applications keep coming. I have heard that some of those who converted in Balasinor belonged to our district. They might have filed applications, and the applications must have gone for an inquiry and verification. But we do not know who these people are who have applied and whether they are the same people who have participated in the Balasinor mass conversion.”

As per the Kheda collectorate, no such applications were filed in the office. “The application process takes time. Anyone can convert to another religion, provided it is not forced. This needs to be ensured first,” said Lata.

More from Ahmedabad

 

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 06:22:11 pm
Next Story

Punjab Police arrest suspected ISI spy giving sensitive information on police stations, Army bases to radicals

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close