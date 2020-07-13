BTP whip for party MLAs in Rajasthan: Abstain from voting

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) National President Mahesh Vasava. (Source: File Photo) Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) National President Mahesh Vasava. (Source: File Photo)

With the ongoing crisis in the Rajasthan state assembly likely to result in a floor test for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot rebelled with his supporting MLAs, Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has two MLAs in Rajasthan, has issued a whip asking them to abstain from voting for any side.

BTP National President and Gujarat MLA Mahesh Vasava issued whip to party’s two MLAs in Rajasthan — Ramprasad Dindor of Sagwada and Rajkumar Rot of Chaurasia — to abstain from voting in the event of a floor test of the Ashok Gehlot government in the Rajasthan assembly.

The letter issued late on Monday, in Hindi, states, “Given the looming crisis in the state of Rajasthan, it is likely that there will be a floor test. In such an event both of you will not vote for the Congress. You will not vote for the BJP. You will not vote for Ashok Gehlot and you will not vote for Sachin Pilot. You will remain firm. If you are found indulging in any activity against the party’s whip, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against you.”

Party supremo Chhotu Vasava told The Indian Express that the BTP was left with no choice but to abstain, as it did in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls last month.

“We had voted for the Congress in the Rajasthan Rajya Sabha polls last month, but in this situation we have no choice but to abstain. Both the BJP and the Congress are alike. It has become a fashion for greedy Congress MLAs to join the BJP in places where the latter is in power, and vice versa. We have issues related to the tribal communities which none of the two parties is willing to address. We want an undertaking from them about the implementation of Schedule V of the Constitution in tribal areas. If they don’t do that, they don’t get our support,” Chhotu Vasava said.

