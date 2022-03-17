BTP vice-president joins Congress in Ahmedabad

Tribal activist and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) vice-president Rajesh Vasava joined Congress in Ahmedabad on Wednesday in the presence of senior leaders of Gujarat Congress.

Rajesh Vasava, 39, a native of Bharuch, who is popularly known as Raj Vasava, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on BTP ticket from Chhota Udepur constituency. An alumnus of United College of London, Vasava has been a part of several agitations for tribal welfare in the state since the inception of BTP in 2017.

Vasava joined the Congress in the presence of AICC Gujarat incharge Raghu Sharma, Gujarat Pradesh Congress President Jagdish Thakor, Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel. In a press conference held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, leader of the opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva welcomed Raj Vasava in the party.

“Today Raj Vasava joined Congress party in furtherance of his ideology to work for the welfare of the marginalised and tribal people of Gujarat. He has proven his mettle by not paying heed to the divisionary tactics of the Bharatiya Janata Party that is working against the interest of tribals,” said Rathva, expressing hope that in the coming days, more people will join the party with “Vasava being part of us”.

“We will work together for the victory of Congress in the coming Vidhan Sabha elections,” he added. Explaining the reasons behind his decision, Vasava said, “BJP has been in power for the past 25 years in Gujarat and they consider the Adivasi people as cattle (Gheta-Bakri). They are bringing new projects in Adivasi areas and trying to finish their ‘jal, jungle and jameen’…”

“I have been pleading that we should save the Adivasi culture in order to save the cities. In the coming days, as part of the Congress party, I will work for the welfare of tribal people against projects such as Statue of Unity and Zinc Smelter Project among others,” he added.