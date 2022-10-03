scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

BSF seizes Pakistan fishing boat from Kutch

The Pakistani fishermen aboard the boat fled upon seeing the BSF troops.

bsf pakistan boatThe seized boat was thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat, BSF said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a Pakistani fishing boat that was attempting to infiltrate into the Indian territory in Kutch district of Gujarat Monday.

An ambush party of the BSF Bhuj observed movement of some Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen in the general area of Harami Nalla early morning. The BSF party rushed to the spot and seized an engine-fitted fishing boat close to the international border.

The Pakistani fishermen aboard the boat fled upon seeing the BSF troops. The seized boat was thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat, except fishing-related material, a statement from the BSF added.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:28:26 pm
