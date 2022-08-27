BSF seizes Pakistan fishing boat in Kutch

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a Pakistani fishing boat from Harami Nallah area of Kutch district of Gujarat, Friday.

A patrol party of BSF Bhuj observed a Pakistani fishing boat which possibly got de-anchored and drifted from Pakistan side into the Indian Territory in general area of Harami Nallah. The Pakistani fishing boat got washed away into the Indian territory due to rising water level and strong winds in Nallah owing to monsoon season, stated an official statement from BSF.

The engine fitted boat was thoroughly searched, but nothing suspicious was recovered, except fishing nets, ice box with ice, jerry can and fishing equipment.