scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Must Read

BSF seizes 2 Pakistani boats at Sir Creek

According to a BSF statement released late Wednesday night, 4-5 Pakistani fishermen were spotted on two boats and they fled the scene on foot after spotting the BSF team. The boats were seized 1.5 kilometres inside the Indian territory.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
March 18, 2022 3:08:50 am
border security force, BSF, Pakistani boat, Pakistani boat seized, Sir Creek, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe seized boats were searched and nothing suspicious was recovered except for fishing nets and fishing equipment, the statement said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized two Pakistani fishing boats that intruded into the Indian territory in Sir Creek area of Kutch district in Gujarat.

The intrusion was noticed by a BSF team patrolling the mouth of Sir Creek at 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

According to a BSF statement released late Wednesday night, 4-5 Pakistani fishermen were spotted on two boats and they fled the scene on foot after spotting the BSF team. The boats were seized 1.5 kilometres inside the Indian territory.

More from Ahmedabad

The seized boats were searched and nothing suspicious was recovered except for fishing nets and fishing equipment, the statement said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 17: Latest News

Advertisement