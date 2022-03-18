BSF seizes 2 Pakistani boats at Sir Creek

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized two Pakistani fishing boats that intruded into the Indian territory in Sir Creek area of Kutch district in Gujarat.

The intrusion was noticed by a BSF team patrolling the mouth of Sir Creek at 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

According to a BSF statement released late Wednesday night, 4-5 Pakistani fishermen were spotted on two boats and they fled the scene on foot after spotting the BSF team. The boats were seized 1.5 kilometres inside the Indian territory.

The seized boats were searched and nothing suspicious was recovered except for fishing nets and fishing equipment, the statement said.