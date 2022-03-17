BSF seize two Pakistani boats in Gujarat’s Sir Creek area

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized two Pakistani fishing boats that intruded into Indian territory near the Sir Creek area in Kutch, Gujarat, a statement by the force informed.

The intrusion was noticed by a BSF patrol party near the mouth of Sir Creek at 4.30 pm on March 16. According to a BSF statement late on Wednesday, 4-5 Pakistani fishermen were spotted on two boats. However, these fishermen fled the scene after spotting the BSF patrol party heading towards them, crossing the swamps on foot. The boats were seized 1.5 km inside Indian territory.

The seized boats were searched and only fishing nets and equipment were recovered, the statement added.