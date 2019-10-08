BSF recovers two drug packets washed ashore at Kutch creek

IN THE last two days, the Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered two packets of drugs washed ashore in the creek area of Kutch district of Gujarat. The two packets weigh about two kilograms, officials said on Monday.

According to BSF officials, these drug packets are “remnants” of a larger consignment and were thrown into the sea by the Pakistani crew, when the Indian Coast Guard chased and boarded a drug-laden Pakistani vessel “Al Madina” off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat in May, 2019. Despite the crew flinging the contraband into sea, the Coast Guard had recovered 194 such packets from the boat.

“Today, one drug packet was recovered by the BSF patrol weighing about one kilogram. Yesterday too, a similar packet was recovered from the creek area near Jakhau,” a senior official of the BSF told The Indian Express.

“From the way these packets were packaged, it can be said for sure that they are part of the contraband that was thrown into the sea by the Pakistani crew who were caught by the Coast Guard in May.” After the May 2019 mid-sea seizure, drug packets continue to be washed ashore, officials added.