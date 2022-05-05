scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
BSF recovers 8 packets of drugs from Kutch coast

The packets were labelled as "Arabica Premium Egoiste Café, Velvet" and looked similar to the ones recovered from the state's coast by BSF, Gujarat Police, Coast Guard, Customs from Jakhau Port and Creek area, BSF said.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 5, 2022 12:38:34 am
According to an official statement from BSF, the packets containing drugs were located by a patrol party of BSF Bhuk at 11.25 am.

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered eight packets of “ charas” from the Kutch coast in Gujarat on Wednesday. The drug packets were washed ashore at Kundi Bet.

According to an official statement from BSF, the packets containing drugs were located by a patrol party of BSF Bhuk at 11.25 am.

The packets were labelled as “Arabica Premium Egoiste Café, Velvet” and looked similar to the ones recovered from the state’s coast by BSF, Gujarat Police, Coast Guard, Customs from Jakhau Port and Creek area, BSF said.

BSF also said the packets containing drugs were washed away by the sea waves coming from the Pakistan side.

About 1,500 similar charas packets were recovered by BSF and all other agencies since May 20, 2020, it added.

