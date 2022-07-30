BSF recovers 8 packets of charas near Kutch coast

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 30, 2022 1:38:01 am
July 30, 2022 1:38:01 am
The Border Security Force (BSF) confiscated eight packets containing charas (hashish) from the ‘Kori Creek’ area near Kutch coast Friday.
“A BSF team found the charas packets in the water at Kundi Bet. It was packed in plastic bags with ‘Cobra Kohinoor Basmati Rice’ written over them. It is suspected that the narcotics packets had turned up at the Indian shore from Pakistan waters,” read a statement from the BSF Gujarat Frontier.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
1
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
UPSC Key
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
CWG | Women's Cricket
Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
A Holy Conspiracy review
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Latest News
Six Vadodara personnel get ‘Cop of the Month’ award
Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests two co-op bank officers for embezzlement of Rs 1.24 crore
Spike in fever, dysentery symptoms; look out for grade of fever, warn experts
BMC to use geopolymer, rapid hardening concrete tech to fill potholes
Man held with diamonds worth Rs 6.45 crore at Surat airport
BMC completes 1,000 m tunneling work on north-bound arm of coastal road
Civic body polls: SC nod to OBC quota in, PMC conducts reservation lottery for 173 seats
Ahead of BMC Polls: Lottery in 219 wards to reserve OBC, general women seats
Need to charge people for water consumption: Former NITI Aayog CEO
PM Modi speaks with UN secy-gen; calls for speedy probe into attack on peacekeepers in Congo
Aboriginal star Gardner, funky-socks lover Grace Harris help Australia win a thriller despite Harmanpreet and Renuka’s heroics
This fridge used 66 years ago has made netizens rethink about their latest ones