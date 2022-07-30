BSF recovers 8 packets of charas near Kutch coast

The packets were found in 'Kori Creek' area near Kutch. (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) confiscated eight packets containing charas (hashish) from the ‘Kori Creek’ area near Kutch coast Friday.

“A BSF team found the charas packets in the water at Kundi Bet. It was packed in plastic bags with ‘Cobra Kohinoor Basmati Rice’ written over them. It is suspected that the narcotics packets had turned up at the Indian shore from Pakistan waters,” read a statement from the BSF Gujarat Frontier.