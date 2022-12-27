BSF reaches out to family of trooper ‘lynched’ in Gujarat

The Border Security Force (BSF) has reached out to the family of its trooper Melajibhai Vaghela, 45, who was murdered in Gujarat’s Kheda district last week when he went to reprimand a youth who allegedly uploaded videos of his minor daughter online.

In a statement Tuesday, the BSF said it was “in constant touch with the family members of the deceased jawan and is providing all help to them, including release of immediate financial assistance and proper medical treatment”.

Vaghela was allegedly lynched on the night of December 24 by the youth’s family in Vanipura village of Chaklasi taluka while he was on a 15-day leave. All seven members of the family, including two women, are currently in judicial custody after they were arrested on charges including murder and rioting.

Vaghela’s wife Manjula, 42, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nadiad and her condition is said to be critical, according to their son Prateek. Their other son Navdeep, who also suffered serious injuries, is undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Civil hospital. The family belongs to Suryanagar village in Chaklasi.

BSF Inspector General (Gujarat) Ravi Gandhi got in touch with senior state police officials seeking prompt support in investigation of the case. “BSF and state police are working in tandem and fully committed to bring facts to the fore and ensure justice to the demised BSF trooper and his family,” the force’s statement read.

According to the FIR registered at Chaklasi police station in Nadiad taluka of Kheda district, Vaghela, who was a hawaldar posted with BSF 56 battalion in Mehsana, Manjula, their son Navdeep and nephew Chirag Vaghela went to the house of Shailesh alias Sunil Jadav, 20, who allegedly uploaded videos of Vaghela’s 15-year-old daughter. The police claimed that Shailesh and the girl were friends.

All seven accused have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 143 (a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).