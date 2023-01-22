scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
BSF starts seven-day ‘OPS Alert’ along India-Pakistan border

The ‘Ops Alert’ exercise began on January 21 and will continue till January 28.

In view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the Border Security Force (BSF) has started a seven-day ‘Ops Alert’ exercise along the Indo-Pak international border from Sir Creek in Gujarat to Barmer district in Rajasthan, stated an official release in Ahmedabad Sunday.

The ‘Ops Alert’ exercise began on January 21 and will continue till January 28. During this exercise, special operations in forward and depth areas as well as in the Creek and Harami Nala would be carried out. Public outreach programs have also been planned in this period, the release added.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 14:46 IST
