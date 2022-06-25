BSF opens fire, injures two intruding Pakistani fishermen trying to flee

In a hot pursuit, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat apprehended two Pakistani fishermen who intruded into Indian territory at Harami Nala area of Kutch district. The paramilitary personnel opened fire and injured the fishermen, while trying to prevent them from fleeing towards the Pakistani side of the international border.

The incident happened on Friday during an ongoing search operation that started on June 23, when at least nine Pakistani boats were found abandoned at different areas of Harami Nala area in Indian territory. The fishermen in the boats had fled on seeing the BSF patrol party.

However, some of the fleeing Pakistani fishermen escaped and hid in Harami Nala, spread over 300 square kilometres. BSF Bhuj continued the search operation and cordoned off the entire area, plugging all possible escape routes towards Pakistan.

On Friday, the BSF patrol challenged the escaping Pakistani fishermen, but they did not stop, and BSF troops had to open fire to apprehend them. Both the fishermen sustained bullet injuries in the ankles, and were evacuated to a hospital. They were identified as Sadam Hussain (20) and Ali Baksh (25), residents of a Pakistani village at zero point, the BSF said in a statement.

In a similar incident on May 27, the BSF opened fire to capture a fleeing Pakistani fishermen from the same area in Kutch. During the search operation carried out last month, the BSF had apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and nine boats.