BSF officer posted in Mehsana dismissed from service over ‘bigamy’

THE Border Security Force (BSF) dismissed Deputy Commandant Amrendra Kumar Singh, of 56 Battalion posted in Mehsana, after he was allegedly found guilty of bigamy by the General Security Force Court of BSF.

Singh, 41, who is originally from Bihar, and had joined the BSF in 2007, allegedly under-reported his age, posed as a bachelor and gave a matrimonial advertisement on a defence portal from where he got a proposal from the officer of the nursing service of the Army.

“The two met in Kolkata and later got married. The nursing officer was pregnant when she found out he was a married man with two children,” Inspector General, BSF GS Malik told The Indian Express Tuesday.

Singh and the officer who was in her late 20s, married in 2019.

“He spun a tale about his family, that his mother had died, his father was estranged and collected a few people as the baraatis and the lady officer got convinced as he was from the BSF,” said Malik.

However, when the matter came to light, Malik ordered Singh’s court martial where the nursing officer and her father deposed against Singh.

“Singh produced his first wife as a defence witness,” said Malik.

But he was found guilty on four counts “including bigamy with an Officer of Nursing Service of Army and for violation of good order and discipline of the Force”, a BSF release said.

The GSFC sentenced him to two years imprisonment and dismissal from service. The trial went on from July 26 to September 5. He was placed under arrest and sent to Sabarmati central jail.