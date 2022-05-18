scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
BSF, Navy recover eight packets of drugs washed ashore Gujarat coast

According to the BSF, over 1,500 such packets containing charas has been recovered from the shores of Gujarat since May 2020.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 18, 2022 10:51:57 pm
The packets wrapped in polythene, with “Arabica Premium Egoiste Cafe” printed of them, were recovered from Ibrahim Peer Bet near Jhakhu in Kutch. (Representational)

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Navy recovered eight packets of drugs washed in the Gujarat coast on Wednesday.

The packets wrapped in polythene, with “Arabica Premium Egoiste Cafe” printed of them, were recovered from Ibrahim Peer Bet near Jhakhu in Kutch at 2:30 pm Wednesday.

“These packets were found washed ashore. Patrol teams of both the BSF and Indian Navy found this consignment which were similar to the packets of ‘charas’ recovered earlier from the Gujarat coast,”said a BSF official.

These packets are suspected to have originated from Pakistan and possibly washed ashore by the currents. In the past, BSF, Gujarat Police, Indian Coast Guard and Customs have recovered such packets containing drugs from Jakhau port and creek area.

The last such discovery was on May 4, 2022 when a similar number of packets were recovered by a BSF patrol from Kundi Bet.

