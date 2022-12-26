BSF man ‘lynched’ for reprimanding man over uploading daughter’s video

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Kheda was allegedly lynched on December 24 by a family when he went to reprimand a youth who allegedly uploaded videos of his minor daughter online.

All seven members of the youth’s family, including two women, were arrested on charges of murder and rioting, and are in judicial custody.

According to the FIR registered at Chaklasi police station in Nadiad taluka of Kheda district, Melaji Vaghela, 45, who was a hawaldar posted with BSF 56 battalion in Mehsana and his wife Manjula, 42, alongwith one of their sons Navdeep Vaghela and nephew Chirag Vaghela went to the house of Shailesh alias Sunil Jadav, 20, who allegedly uploaded videos of Melaji’s 15-year-old daughter online. Police claimed claimed that Shailesh and the girl were friends.

When they reached Shailesh’s house around 10 pm on December 24, his father Dinesh Chhababhai Jadav and other family members — Arvind Chhababhai Jadav, Chhababhai Chaturbhai Jadav, Sachin Arvind Jadav and Bhavesh Chimanbhai Jadav —were sitting by the fireside. They started abusing the Vaghelas when asked about the video incident.

Two women from the house — Kailashben Arvindbhai Jadav and Shantaben Chimanbhai Jadav — came out of the house and started abusing them, accusing them of falsely accusing and defaming Shailesh, according to the FIR.

Dinesh then started beating the BSF man on his head with a wooden stick, the FIR said, adding that Bhavesh hit Melaji and Navdeep on the head with a sickle. Sachin then took a wooden log and hit Manjula on her left leg and arm. Arvind hit Melaji with the handle of a shovel and Chaba beat him up with a wooden stick. The two women then started beating the BSF man, the FIR said.

Melaji started bleeding and fell on the ground when his son too fell unconscious when the accused escaped. Complainant Manjula called her nephew and her other sons from her husband’s phone. They called ambulances and took the victims to the Nadiad Civil Hospital, where Melaji was declared dead. Navdeep who suffered serious injuries was transferred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

According to Melaji’s another son Prateek Vaghela, 23, his mother was admitted to a hospital in Nadiad where her condition was stated to be critical. “My father was posted in 56 battalion of BSF in Mehsana, and was transferred to Barmer district of Rajasthan. So, he was here on a 15-day leave.”

As per the FIR, Melaji had gone to Shailesh’s house to reprimand him two days ago but he was not available then.

All the seven accused have been charged under the IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 143 (a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon.) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

According to the investigating officer of Chaklasi police station, JS Champawat, “All the seven accused in the FIR has been sent to judicial custody in Bilodara jail in Nadiad. They were produced in the court of Nadida first class magistrate on Monday.”