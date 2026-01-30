BSF invites athletes to iconic ‘Road to Heaven’ for marathon in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch

Participants will run near Dholavira, a renowned site of Harappan Civilisation and a Unesco World Heritage Site, set against the stunning backdrop of the white salt desert, BSF said.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadJan 30, 2026 05:52 PM IST
A poster of 'BSF Run – Road to Heaven' to be held on February 1A poster of 'BSF Run – Road to Heaven' to be held on February 1
Make us preferred source on Google

In celebration of 60 years of service to the nation, the Border Security Force (BSF) is organising a high-endurance running event titled ‘BSF Run – Road to Heaven’ on February 1. The event will take place along the iconic ‘Road to Heaven’ in Dholavira, located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

The BSF has invited all fitness enthusiasts and runners aged 14 years and above to participate in the marathon, featuring three distance categories: 10 km, 30 km, and a 60-km Ultra Run, enabling runners of varying skill levels to participate.

A statement from the BSF said, “The objective of this programme is to promote fitness, determination, national pride and heritage, while also highlighting the strategic and cultural significance of India’s border regions. The BSF’s ‘Road to Heaven Run’ warmly welcomes all fitness enthusiasts and runners aged 14 years and above. Participants competing under the defence category will be required to present a valid identity card at the time of registration.”

Top performers in each category will be honoured, while special award categories have been earmarked for defence personnel.

Participants will run near Dholavira, a world-renowned site of the Harappan Civilisation and a Unesco World Heritage Site, set against the stunning backdrop of the white salt desert, BSF said.

The marathon has been organized in collaboration with Krish Sports & Fitness LLP and Choice International, with the support of Khelo India and Gujarat Tourism.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
the NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed.
NCP opens talks, leaders meet CM Fadnavis to push for quick decision on Deputy CM post
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
Advertisement