BSF invites athletes to iconic ‘Road to Heaven’ for marathon in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch

In celebration of 60 years of service to the nation, the Border Security Force (BSF) is organising a high-endurance running event titled ‘BSF Run – Road to Heaven’ on February 1. The event will take place along the iconic ‘Road to Heaven’ in Dholavira, located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.
The BSF has invited all fitness enthusiasts and runners aged 14 years and above to participate in the marathon, featuring three distance categories: 10 km, 30 km, and a 60-km Ultra Run, enabling runners of varying skill levels to participate.
A statement from the BSF said, “The objective of this programme is to promote fitness, determination, national pride and heritage, while also highlighting the strategic and cultural significance of India’s border regions. The BSF’s ‘Road to Heaven Run’ warmly welcomes all fitness enthusiasts and runners aged 14 years and above. Participants competing under the defence category will be required to present a valid identity card at the time of registration.”
Top performers in each category will be honoured, while special award categories have been earmarked for defence personnel.
Participants will run near Dholavira, a world-renowned site of the Harappan Civilisation and a Unesco World Heritage Site, set against the stunning backdrop of the white salt desert, BSF said.
The marathon has been organized in collaboration with Krish Sports & Fitness LLP and Choice International, with the support of Khelo India and Gujarat Tourism.
