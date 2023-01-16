scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

BSF IG visits border areas in Gujarat’s Bhuj sector

Inspector General (Gujarat frontier) Ravi Gandhi, who took charge last month, discussed security-related issues and reviewed ongoing construction works along the International Border, a release said.

Inspector General of the Border Security Force (Gujarat frontier) Ravi Gandhi is on a visit to border areas in the Bhuj sector which includes the Harami Nala, a channel on the Indo-Pak border that is vulnerable to infiltration.

Gandhi, who took charge as the IG last month, discussed security-related issues and reviewed ongoing construction works along the International Border (IB) and “operational preparedness for effective border domination,” a BSF release said Monday. Gandhi began his tour on Friday.

While addressing the troops at different border outposts, Gandhi applauded their role in safeguarding our country’s frontiers in a challenging scenario. “While addressing the troops he said that they are the eyes and ears of the nation and apprised the troops about various welfare schemes and measures taken by the BSF,” the release said, adding that the force was providing all assistance to “the economic activities going on in the border area.”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 15:44 IST
