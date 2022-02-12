BSF hands over youth to Pakistani Rangers

The Border Security Force (BSF), Gujarat Frontier, handed over a Pakistani youth to Pakistani Rangers on Saturday as a “goodwill gesture”.

The youth, who was epileptic, had crossed the international border on the night of February 9. According to a statement issued by BSF, the youth identified as Gumano is a resident of Undher village of Sindh province of Pakistan. He was found in a dehydrated state. BSF personnel provided him with food and water.

BSF stated that Gumano, who was one of the 10 siblings, had quarreled with his family and left his home. He had inadvertently crossed the international border and reached the Kuda-Chapariya link road where he was apprehended by BSF troops.

After holding a series of flag meetings, the youth was handed over. In a similar goodwill gesture, BSF had handed over a Pakistani national on January 5.