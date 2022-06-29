scorecardresearch
BSF Gujarat battalion commanders discuss border security with Pakistan Rangers

GL Meena, Commandant, BSF and Lt Colonel Murad Ali Khan, Wing Commander, Pakistan Rangers led their respective delegations, the release added.

Ahmedabad |
June 29, 2022 11:47:08 am
Battalion Commanders of Gujarat BSF meet Pakistan Rangers in Barmer. (Twitter/BSF Gujarat)

The Border Security Force (BSF) participated in a Battalion Commander-level border meeting with Pakistan Rangers at the Indo-Pakistan border at Munabao in Barmer, Rajasthan, Wednesday.

BSF battalion commanders of the Barmer sector met with the wing commanders of Pakistan Rangers and discussed issues related to border security, stated an official release from BSF Gujarat Frontier.

