BSF Gujarat battalion commanders discuss border security with Pakistan Rangers

Ahmedabad |
June 29, 2022 11:47:08 am
June 29, 2022 11:47:08 am
The Border Security Force (BSF) participated in a Battalion Commander-level border meeting with Pakistan Rangers at the Indo-Pakistan border at Munabao in Barmer, Rajasthan, Wednesday.
BSF battalion commanders of the Barmer sector met with the wing commanders of Pakistan Rangers and discussed issues related to border security, stated an official release from BSF Gujarat Frontier.
GL Meena, Commandant, BSF and Lt Colonel Murad Ali Khan, Wing Commander, Pakistan Rangers led their respective delegations, the release added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-