BSF Gujarat battalion commanders discuss border security with Pakistan Rangers

The Border Security Force (BSF) participated in a Battalion Commander-level border meeting with Pakistan Rangers at the Indo-Pakistan border at Munabao in Barmer, Rajasthan, Wednesday.

BSF battalion commanders of the Barmer sector met with the wing commanders of Pakistan Rangers and discussed issues related to border security, stated an official release from BSF Gujarat Frontier.

GL Meena, Commandant, BSF and Lt Colonel Murad Ali Khan, Wing Commander, Pakistan Rangers led their respective delegations, the release added.