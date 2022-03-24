BSF DG arrives on three-day visit to Gujarat

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) arrived on a three-day visit to Gujarat, where he is expected to review the security of the India-Pakistan international border of Gujarat frontier, an official release stated here.

Singh arrived at Gandhidham in Kutch district on Wednesday where he will be given a briefing on the administrative, logistical and operational preparedness of Gujarat frontier by GS Malik, Inspector General of BSF Gujarat. The official will also take stock of the ongoing development works on the international border. The Director General is also expected to interact with field commanders and bordermen of BSF, the release added.