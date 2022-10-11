scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

BSF apprehends two Pakistani fishermen off Gujarat’s coast

During an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) mission on Monday, six Pakistani boats were spotted at 11.40 am in the horizontal channel of Harami Nala, officers said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat apprehended two Pakistani fishermen. (Express Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat apprehended two Pakistani fishermen after they were allegedly found intruding into Indian territory at Harami Nala in the state’s Kutch district, officials said on Tuesday.

More from Ahmedabad

During an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) mission on Monday, six Pakistani boats were spotted at 11.40 am in the horizontal channel of Harami Nala, they said. BSF Gujarat launched a special operation immediately and apprehended the two who were subsequently identified as Yasin Shekho, 35, and Mohammed Sheikh, 25. Both are residents of Sujawal district in Pakistan, officers added.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 12:15:56 pm
Next Story

Black holes may hide a mind-bending secret about our universe

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement