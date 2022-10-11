BSF apprehends two Pakistani fishermen off Gujarat’s coast

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat apprehended two Pakistani fishermen after they were allegedly found intruding into Indian territory at Harami Nala in the state’s Kutch district, officials said on Tuesday.

During an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) mission on Monday, six Pakistani boats were spotted at 11.40 am in the horizontal channel of Harami Nala, they said. BSF Gujarat launched a special operation immediately and apprehended the two who were subsequently identified as Yasin Shekho, 35, and Mohammed Sheikh, 25. Both are residents of Sujawal district in Pakistan, officers added.