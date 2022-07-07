BSF apprehends four Pakistani fishermen and 10 boats in Gujarat’s Kutch

The Border Security Force (BSF) said Thursday they apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized 10 of their fishing boats while they were trying to sneak into the Indian territory in the Kutch district of Gujarat early in the morning.

According to a statement issued by the BSF, the Pakistani fishermen were trying to intrude through one of the water channels of Harami Nalla near the India-Pakistan border in the Kutch district.

A special ambush party of the BSF observed some movement between border posts 1165 and 1166 and cordoned the area, said the statement. The search of the area is in progress.

Nothing suspicious has been recovered from the fishing boats so far, the statement added.