scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Breaking News

BSF apprehends Pakistani fisherman, 2 boats in Kutch

The BSF while patrolling the area near Lakhpatwari creek — located at the mouth of Sir Creek, at 12.05 pm, noticed four-five Pakistani fishermen entering the Indian territory by taking advantage of the rough seas, an official release stated here.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: February 1, 2022 8:29:39 am
BSF apprehends Pakistani fisherman, 2 boats in KutchThe BSF also carried out a search operation in the area, the official release added. (File Photo/Representative Image)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday apprehended a Pakistani fisherman and two fishing boats that intruded into the Indian territory near the Sir Creek area in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The BSF while patrolling the area near Lakhpatwari creek — located at the mouth of Sir Creek, at 12.05 pm, noticed four-five Pakistani fishermen entering the Indian territory by taking advantage of the rough seas, an official release stated here.

Spotting BSF patrol party, the fishermen tried to escape. BSF personnel chased the intruders and caught one fisherman and two boats abandoned by the fleeing fishermen who managed to take advantage of the marshy and slushy terrain and cross over to the Pakistani side. Nothing suspicious was recovered from the two seized boats, it said.

More from Ahmedabad

The BSF also carried out a search operation in the area, the release added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement