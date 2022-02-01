BSF apprehends Pakistani fisherman, 2 boats in Kutch

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday apprehended a Pakistani fisherman and two fishing boats that intruded into the Indian territory near the Sir Creek area in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The BSF while patrolling the area near Lakhpatwari creek — located at the mouth of Sir Creek, at 12.05 pm, noticed four-five Pakistani fishermen entering the Indian territory by taking advantage of the rough seas, an official release stated here.

Spotting BSF patrol party, the fishermen tried to escape. BSF personnel chased the intruders and caught one fisherman and two boats abandoned by the fleeing fishermen who managed to take advantage of the marshy and slushy terrain and cross over to the Pakistani side. Nothing suspicious was recovered from the two seized boats, it said.

The BSF also carried out a search operation in the area, the release added.