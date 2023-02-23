BSF apprehends 3 Pak fishermen

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and seized one of their fishing boats from Sir Creek area of Kutch district of Gujarat, Wednesday.

The fishermen, who are residents of Karachi, told the BSF that they inadvertently entered Indian waters after the engine on their boat malfunctioned and the high tide pushed them across the border.

The fishermen aged between 54-65 years are identified as Sayed Gulam Murtaja (65), Bashir Zavad (60) and Akbar Ali Abdul Gani (54), the BSF said. The seized boat was thoroughly searched, but nothing suspicious was found.