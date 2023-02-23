scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
BSF apprehends 3 Pak fishermen

The fishermen, who are residents of Karachi, told the BSF that they inadvertently entered Indian waters after the engine on their boat malfunctioned and the high tide pushed them across the border.

BSF apprehended three Pakistani fishermen from Kutch district of Gujarat. (Representational/File)
BSF apprehends 3 Pak fishermen
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and seized one of their fishing boats from Sir Creek area of Kutch district of Gujarat, Wednesday.

The fishermen aged between 54-65 years are identified as Sayed Gulam Murtaja (65), Bashir Zavad (60) and Akbar Ali Abdul Gani (54), the BSF said. The seized boat was thoroughly searched, but nothing suspicious was found.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 01:04 IST
PMLA case: HC reserves order on discharge pleas  by former IAS officer Pradeep Sharma

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
