BSF apprehends 11 Pak fishing boats

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 11 Pakistani fishing boats for illegally entering Indian waters near Harami Nala in Kutch district of Gujarat, an official statement from BSF stated here on Thursday.

The intrusion in the Sir Creek Area was noticed by the BSF on the afternoon of February 9. Three groups of commandos were air dropped by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter, as part of a massive search operation that was carried out in an area of 300 square kilometres.

Inspector General of BSF, Gujarat Frontier, GS Malik, reached Kutch on Thursday morning and is personally monitoring the operation, BSF stated.

“During a routine patrolling, BSF personnel released a camera-mounted UAV in the sky to get a bird’s eye view of the area. During one such UAV mission, we found nine fishing boats in Harami Nala. BSF patrol boats quickly reached the spot and seized those boats belonging to the fishermen from Pakistan,” Malik told PTI.

Extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters are posing difficulties in this search operation which is currently in progress, BSF added. The BSF have so far seized 11 boats, while the commandos are searching for the Pakistanis who are believed to be hiding inside the Indian territory.

“It is possible that we may find Pakistani fishermen who would have infiltrated into our waters,” Malik added.