BSF apprehended 7 Pakistani fishermen, seized 24 boats in 2022 so far: BSF DG

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat has apprehended seven Pakistani fishermen and seized 24 fishing boats this year, said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General of BSF who on Thursday reviewed the security scenario in the Creek and Harami Nallah area of Kutch district.

The Director General who is on a three-day visit to the state since March 23, spent the night with BSF personnel at Border Pillar number 1175 on the international border with Pakistan, said an official statement. He was briefed about the problems faced by BSF during deployment in the creek.

The BSF official visited marshy areas of Lakhpat, vertical-horizontal branches and catchment areas of Harami Nallah. He did an elaborate scrutiny of border domination, border security and deployment in Harami Nallah area, the release added.