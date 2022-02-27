BSF ADG visits creek area in Kutch

P V Rama Sastry, Additional Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Western Command, visited the creek area in Kutch and reviewed the operational dominance and preparedness of the troops, an official release stated here on Saturday.

During his visit to the creek area in Kutch district on Friday — which also included the Harami Nalla area —the official was briefed by field commanders regarding the operational, logistical and training matters of BSF Gujarat.

On February 24, ADG Sastry had visited headquarters of BSF Gujarat at Gandhinagar where Inspector General GS Malik briefed him, the release added.

The visit of the officer comes just days after BSF had launched a massive search operation in the creek area and had apprehended six Pakistani fishermen and their boats.